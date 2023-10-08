DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Soul

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsManchester
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Sunday Soul: Manchester’s hard-hitting, early-evening live show filled with golden era hits.

Manchester’s musical elite come together to deliver two live shows of your favourite soul classics from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

