DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MURDA - DUA European Tour 2023

Carlswerk Victoria
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€37.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From Rotterdam to Istanbul. Ever since he was young, Önder 'Murda' Doğan has been a true citizen of the world and now the world is at his feet. In the Netherlands he is known from songs such as 'Rompe' with Priceless and Frenna, 'Shutdown' with SFB and his Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists & Hush Hush

Venue

Carlswerk Victoria

Schanzenstraße 6-20, 51063 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.