Cockney Rejects

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rarely in the long history of British rock’n’roll has there been a story of such depth, magnitude and sheer turbulence as that of the Cockney Rejects.

The band were formed in the late Seventies in East London as an answer to the art school punk that had d...

TV's Over Presents...

Lineup

Cockney Rejects, The Sentence, The Allergics

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

