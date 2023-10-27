Top track

Jagged Edge - Where the Party At (feat. Nelly)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leverage World Halloween Party “ONE NIGHT ONLY”

Area15
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:45 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From $27.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jagged Edge - Where the Party At (feat. Nelly)
Got a code?

About

Our first ever Leverage World!!! Nostalgia, Simp City, After Dark all in one night! For this one night special & highly requested - this is an 18+ party. This is also a Halloween Party so dress up!

  • 9-10:30PM | Nostalgia: Pop/Throwback
  • 10:30-12AM | Aft Read more
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.

Lineup

Venue

Area15

3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.