Top track

Jagged Edge - Where the Party At (feat. Nelly)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEVERAGE Halloween Party “R&B, HIP HOP, POP”

Area15
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:45 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From $32.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jagged Edge - Where the Party At (feat. Nelly)
Got a code?

About

Our first ever Leverage World!!! Nostalgia, Simp City, After Dark all in one night! (Festival styled set times). We also have a special guest performance: Bino Rideaux

For this one night special & highly requested - this is an 18+ party. This is the bigge Read more

Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.

Lineup

Venue

Area15

3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.