DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Joe Marler Show: Live from Cheerful Earful Podcast Festival

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 1 Nov, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Joe Marler and Tom Fordyce as the beloved podcast returns to the Clapham Grand for a homecoming live show as part of the Cheerful Earful Podcast festival.

England rugby player Joe Marler wants to know about your job. This is not another rugby podcast Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs