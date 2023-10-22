Top track

Ciaoame! Bologna

The Social Hub Bologna
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CIAOAME! è il primo Drag Race Tribute Show in Italia. Uno show in cui commentare e scambiarsi opinioni sulla competizione di drag queen più famosa degli ultimi tempi – insieme ad ospiti d’eccezione e in una nuova location!

CIAOAME!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Social Hub Bologna

Via Aristotile Fioravanti 27, 40129 Bologna città metropolitana di Bologna, Italia
Doors open5:30 pm

