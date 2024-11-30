DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hey Pixies - Pixies Tribute

New Cross Inn
Sat, 30 Nov 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

HEY PIXIES - THE UK'S MOST 'GIGANTIC' PIXIES TRIBUTE BAND

Formed late 2015 in Manchester by four talented musicians who have each previously notched up many gigs with original and other cover bands. The guys (and gal) came together through their shared lo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hey Pixies

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

