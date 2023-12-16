DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aboukir + première partie

POPUP!
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Aboukir, alias Ralph Maruani, est auteur-compositeur, multi-instrumentiste et producteur. Il commence sa formation musicale à l’âge de 3 ans par le piano avant de passer à la guitare puis à la basse.

Après une décennie à perfectionner ses talents de produ Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.