DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ini Lowe with Apollo Bleu and Marcus Ma

The Finsbury
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to present a free entry indie rock night headlined by Ini Lowe for their London leg of the tour.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Apollo Bleu

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.