Olga Koch: Prawn Cocktail

EartH
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 6:15 pm
ComedyLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Olga Koch turned 30, got a master's degree, went on an adult gap year, got salmonella, lost herself, found herself and washed it all down with a delicious prawn cocktail. Think less Eat Pray Love and more Shake...

Presented by Individualam.

Lineup

Olga Koch

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

