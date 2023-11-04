Top track

Trax Unit - Eterno

Rinse+Repeat: LA

House 43
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rinse+Repeat presents an electric evening of LA's hot underground dance music scene, featuring surprise sets by secret guests. Full line-up to be announced.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Rinse+Repeat.

Lineup

Venue

House 43

4312 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90016, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

