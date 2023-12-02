DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jawless + more | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Haggerston presents HxC/Punk all dayer with

Jawless

Half Wits

Doomsday Clock

T.R.E.S.T

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Jawless, Doomsday Clock

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

