Disco Orchestrated

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13
Brixton Chamber Orchestra presents: Disco Orchestrated at Hootananny Brixton!

Orchestral renditions of classic Disco tunes and unexpected mash-ups of the finest from the soul-strutting generation.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)

Hootananny Brixton.

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

