Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 // VENERDÌ

Villa Benvenuti
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsFormigine
€15

About

VENERDÌ w/ LOLA HARO + COUCOU CHLOE (live) + LVRA (live)

Questo biglietto consente l'accesso al Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 per la giornata di Venerdì 5 Luglio.

Ricordati che è un evento di beneficenza e di rispettare sempre le persone dello staff e i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Moninga ODV.

Lineup

LVRA, COUCOU CHLOE, Lola Haro

Venue

Villa Benvenuti

Via Sassuolo 6, 41043 Formigine Modena, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

