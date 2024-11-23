Top track

CHATON - Kimi

CHATON

Le Trianon
Sat, 23 Nov 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHATON, c’est un nouvel et 15ème album et un répertoire de plus de 160 titres en 5 ans ; C'est également un concert à La Cigale en janvier 2023 complet, et ce, sans promo extérieure. Mais CHATON c’est avant tout un public, devenu une grande famille suivant...

Tout public
Présenté par Arachnée Productions.

Lineup

CHATON

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

