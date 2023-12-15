Top track

MeanRed presents Sister Nancy in The Room

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MeanRed presents Sister Nancy in The Room!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed

Lineup

Sister Nancy, DJ GRAVY

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

