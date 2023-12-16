DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workshop di incisione sperimentale w/Condotto 48

CONDOTTO 48
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopCiampino
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CONDOTTO48 è un artist-run space nato nel 2021 a Roma dall’esigenza di condivisione del processo creativo, di reciproca critica e supporto tra i membri fondatori. CONDOTTO48 nasce per porsi come catalizzatore di progetti artistici sperimentali e per contri...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

CONDOTTO 48

Via Carlantonio Grue 48, 00133 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.