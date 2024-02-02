Top track

Djeff - Labyrinth (Atjazz Remix)

Sondela: DJEFF, Atmos Blaq, Thakzin & more

Night Tales
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Djeff - Labyrinth (Atjazz Remix)
About

Sondela Recordings and Parable proudly announce an exciting series of Afro-tech shows, commencing at Night Tales in London on February 2nd.

Renowned for their electrifying Afro-Tech performances that never fail to set the dance floor in motion, DJEFF is a...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

1
DJEFF, Djeff Afrozila, DJ Thakzin and 1 more

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

