Chastity Belt - Different Now

Chastity Belt

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 8 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Laugh Love.

It’s a phrase you might encounter in a certain type of cursive on the wall of a certain type of home. On the opposite end of the mood board, it’s also a stick-and-poke tattoo on Chastity Belt guitarist/vocalist Julia Shapiro’s left ankle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Chastity Belt

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

