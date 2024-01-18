Top track

Wintersleep

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IndoorShoes Music + Cicada Music & Arts Festival Present

WINTERSLEEP | Halifax, NS
www.wintersleep.com

"Like all Wintersleep records, In the Land Of, encourages thought and introspection. The new record’s title is an incomplete thought, a blank...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.

Lineup

Wintersleep

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

