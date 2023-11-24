Top track

Young Marco - What You Say?

Got a code?

Young Marco, Ogazón, Orpheu The Wizard & more

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €15

About

LINE UP:

Young Marco

Ogazón

Orpheu The Wizard

Volantis

Yas Reven

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

Young Marco, Ogazón, Orpheu The Wizard and 2 more

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

