Enter the Garden Afterparty

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is the official afterparty for Enter the Garden.

feat. Mordaga + boys_camp

Enter the Garden is an enthralling sensory movement experience that embarks upon a poignant voyage of sexual reclamation. This event showcases an exquisite array of dance pe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Different Wrld.

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

