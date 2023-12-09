DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DOCK B - Distill invite Melina Serser & Emilio

DOCK B
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après avoir convié Nicolas Lutz pour fêter notre 4ème anniversaire à l'iBoat, nous continuons de mettre à l'honneur la scène Uruguayenne cette fois-ci à Paris sur un format all day long. Pour l'occasion, nous vous proposons un line-up qui nous tient partic...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B & Distill

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.