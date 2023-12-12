DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sur les chemins des nouvelles sexualités

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Conversation. Déconseillé aux moins de 16 ans. Assis.e, salle noire, durée 1h30. Relation, libre, ouverte, A-, Pan-, Trans-, Bi-sexuel, Queer … Alors plutôt que de laisser le voile de la pudeur dévorer la joie des nouvelles sexualités, prenons le temps de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open6:45 pm

