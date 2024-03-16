Top track

Our Paradise

The Terrys

Two Palms
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline & academy Events presents

The Terrys

Two Palms, London

16 March 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.

Lineup

The Terrys

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

