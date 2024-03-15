DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

N'FAMADY KOUYATÉ

The Moon
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cardiff based N'famady’s music is a blend of his West African heritage with western indie, pop & jazz. His performances create vibrant atmospheres, fuelled by his charisma and charm onstage and backed by an excellent band. N’famady won the 2023 Glastonbury...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.

N’famady Kouyaté

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

