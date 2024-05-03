Top track

mischluft - Breaking My Heart

Eargasm god, Mischluft, Dogheadsurergeri, Debbie. + more

Corsica Studios
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Polish-based DJ and Producer Eargasm God lives up to his name. Spearheading a new wave of Techno genius, the man is on fire, cooking up some of the best dance music in Europe right now and killing dancefloors left, right and centre.

We’re chuffed to have...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rhythm Labs.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
EARGASM GOD, mischluft, EARGASM GOD and 1 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

