Tekno Ravers vol.13

Cieloterra
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Venerdì 17/Novembre 𝐓𝐄𝐊𝐍𝐎 𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐯𝐨𝐥.𝟏𝟑

In line up la padrona di casa 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐮, 𝐋𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐢 colonna portante dell’underground capitolino, la new entry 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 e 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩, l’outsider internaziona...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CIELOTERRA

Lineup

Lady Maru, La Pucci

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

