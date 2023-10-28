Top track

Backstreet Boys - Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saved By The 90s Halloween Party (Oxford)

The Bullingdon
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyOxford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Backstreet Boys - Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
Got a code?

About

The UK's ultimate 90's night is coming to Oxford for a Halloween Special!

This Halloween we welcome you to a night dedicated to all you 90's kids! We are going to Spice Up Your Life and take you back in time to a very special era that will make you feel L Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Bullingdon

162 Cowley Rd, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.