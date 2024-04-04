DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLEARWATER CREEDENCE REVIVAL

HMV Empire
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCoventry
£30.25
AGMP presents

CLEARWATER CREEDENCE REVIVAL

'Bayou Country' 40th Anniversary Tour

+ very special guests

Creedence Clearwater Revival are one of the most iconic rock groups of all time. Their all time classic hits such as Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Ha Read more

Presented by AGMP.

HMV Empire

22 Hertford St, Coventry CV1 1LF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

