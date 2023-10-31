Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Effervescent Sounds Showcase - Halloween Edition

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What could be better than watching emerging talent perform pop, soul, RnB and jazz? Doing all of that whilst celebrating Halloween dressed up in spooky style!

Live music from

Olympia Vitalis: unapologetic soul singer with gospel choir experience, inspire Read more

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Olympia Vitalis, j.flowers.mp3

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

