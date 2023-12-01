Top track

LINOLEUM w/PARBLEU (Live) + Davide Ragazzoni + OEL

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un' “escursione di groove equatoriale”. L’ensemble combina elementi di cumbia, di ritmi afrocaraibici & psichedelici ad uno stile retrò francese che respira e suona di tramonti estivi, di salsedine e maracas. A maggio 2023, mese d’uscita del nuovo album "E...

Tutte le età
Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Parbleu

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

