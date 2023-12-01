Top track

Carlo Lio - Back 2 Front

Carlo Lio / Alan Nieves

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$11.33

About

A night of deep, danceable techno and tech-house with two icons of club culture.

If music is the Universal language then Toronto Native, Carlo Lio is surely multilingual. It is this universal appeal that has allowed Carlo to speak to so many people withou

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Carlo Lio, Alan Nieves

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

