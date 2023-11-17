Top track

La Escalera

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yawners

Sala Upload
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Escalera
Got a code?

About

Yawners se despide de Duplo con dos conciertos muy especiales en Barcelona y Madrid. Desde la salida de su segundo disco, editado prácticamente en medio mundo gracias a la colaboración con distintos sellos, el grupo liderado por Elena Nieto ha presentado* Read more

Organizado por Sala Upload.

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.