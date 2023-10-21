DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stupid But Cute But Sexy And A Little Mysterious

Paragon
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreBrooklyn
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Stupid But Cute But Sexy And A Little Mysterious is a performance based one-woman variety show starring Maya Margarita (AKA DJ br0nz3_g0dd3ss) making her Broadway Debut! Prepare for an immersive and interactive experience celebrating the multi-faceted art Read more

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

br0nz3_g0dd3ss

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.