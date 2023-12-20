DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mermelada

Club Malasaña
Wed, 20 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sonidos electrónicos y progressive de los 90’ y 00’ se mezclan en MERMELADA con la nueva ola del makineo más actual, el place to be los amantes del bakalao de antes y de ahora.

Entrada individual incluye consumición hasta la 1:30h.

  • Prohibido el acceso...
Este es un evento 21+
Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

