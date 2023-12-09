Top track

Sandro Mai - Quella Canzone di Merda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sandro Mai x TuMiSuoni Live + Smatik and DjSet

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sandro Mai - Quella Canzone di Merda
Got a code?

Event information

Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arrivai Sandro Mai x #wegolocal: energia e spensieratezza, profondità e tristezza, con ironia e leggerezza, questi gli ingredienti per un concerto che si preannuncia bellissimo, per ondeggiare sulle note di un in...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sandro Mai

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.