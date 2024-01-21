DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Iron Bartender 2024: Week Two

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkMinneapolis
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Week Two!

A secret ingredient bartender showdown featuring some of the top talent in the Twin Cities. More details to come!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

