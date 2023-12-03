DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions Miami (Vinyl only)

Modern Art Theory
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
New Concept! New Place! Launching this Sunday!

Embark on a journey into the uncharted as we introduce a groundbreaking event concept in Miami—a fusion of art and music. Be there at the inception as our clandestine venue transforms into a canvas of creativ...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions.

Modern Art Theory

3400 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
