Top track

Baby Weight - House Princess

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPANK ft. Baby Weight

The Flamingo House
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baby Weight - House Princess
Got a code?

About

Spank is BACK!

DJ's: Baby Weight, Junior DeVega, Subeaux, Amen

Hosts: TBA

Performers: TBA

$7 presale; $10 all night at the door

This is a 21+ event.
SPANK & The Flamingo House

Lineup

Baby Weight

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.