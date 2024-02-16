DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shobee & Madd

La Gaité Lyrique
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shobee (Chouaib Ribati) et Madd (Mehdi Ribati) sont deux auteurs et compositeurs parmi les artistes les plus influents au Maroc. Les deux frères, pionniers dans la réinvention et la modernisation des codes du rap dans le pays, sont deux figures d'empowerme...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de 16 ans et plus.
Présenté par VERTIGO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

