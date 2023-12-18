DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Little Slugger is an itinerant and shapeshifting indie pop powerhouse based in BK, NY. They originally came to life in Burlington, VT in '14, helmed by the songwriting of lifelong pals Sam Bevet and Ben Chugg. Over the years, their music has continued to r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.