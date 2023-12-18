Top track

Little Slugger, Cousin Oven, Best Breakfast

Sleepwalk
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Little Slugger is an itinerant and shapeshifting indie pop powerhouse based in BK, NY. They originally came to life in Burlington, VT in '14, helmed by the songwriting of lifelong pals Sam Bevet and Ben Chugg. Over the years, their music has continued to r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Little Slugger

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

