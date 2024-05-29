Top track

DJ Haram - Get It

DJ Haram + Klahrk

The Carpet Shop
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

DJ Haram + Klahrk

£16 - Corsica Studios - 29th May 2024

____

DJ Haram is a rap/electronic producer and DJ originally from New Jersey currently based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stylistically versatile, Haram is known equally for her b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Haram, Baba Yaga's Hut, Klahrk

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

