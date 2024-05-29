DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
DJ Haram + Klahrk
£16 - Corsica Studios - 29th May 2024
____
DJ Haram is a rap/electronic producer and DJ originally from New Jersey currently based in Brooklyn, NY.
Stylistically versatile, Haram is known equally for her b...
