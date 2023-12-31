Top track

Borrow and Bomb

Got a code?

OFF!, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Schizophonics, & DJs Elisse & Jose (Caja Magica)

Alex's Bar
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Frankie and the Witch Fingers present:

Countdown to Chaos

A 3 night residency at Alex’s Bar

FINAL NIGHT!

OFF!

Frankie the Witch Fingers

The Schizophonics

+ DJs Elisse & Jose (Caja Magica)

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

OFF!

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

