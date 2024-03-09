Top track

Joanna + 1ère partie

Rocher de Palmer
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsCenon
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2 ans après "Sérotonine", Joanna est de retour avec « WHERE'S THE LIGHT ? », son deuxième album solo. « J'apprends à vivre avec ma sensibilité, ses trésors et entrevoir la lumière malgré l’ombre très présente dans notre quotidien. Au-delà d’un projet music...

Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS, en accord avec Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Joanna

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Doors open8:30 pm

