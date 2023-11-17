Top track

5 Violinos

#ROGERIOTODAANOITE (NIGGA FOX ALL NIGHT SET)

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With his 'O Meu Estilo' 12'' EP debut release in 2013, DJ Nigga Fox crashed the gates with his visionary music as part of Lisbon's Principe Discos crew who have been showing an exciting youth and sonic culture nurtured out of the Portuguese capital urban a...

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

