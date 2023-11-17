DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With his 'O Meu Estilo' 12'' EP debut release in 2013, DJ Nigga Fox crashed the gates with his visionary music as part of Lisbon's Principe Discos crew who have been showing an exciting youth and sonic culture nurtured out of the Portuguese capital urban a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.