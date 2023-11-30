DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rich Wilson: The Train, The Story And The Bump

The Bill Murray
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:45 pm
£8
Recently married and with a child on the way, Rich Wilson was smashing life until he met a mysterious woman in black on a London bound train who told him a story so chilling that it would change his worldview forever. The greatest trick The Devil ever pull...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Rich Wilson

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
