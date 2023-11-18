DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Audacity Brass Band w/ It's All Right

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $10.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Audacity Brass Band
with Opener: It's All Right

Audacity Brass Band is a ten piece brass band that uses New Orleans instruments and influences to create a rocking jam band sound with a funk-fusion twist

All Ticket Sales Final | No Refunds

This...

Presented by Bari Pete

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

