Euphoric Recall Book Talk + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
TalkNew York
$38

About

Rough Trade NYC is very excited to present a book talk + signing with Peter Jesperson, Tommy Stinson (The Replacements), and Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) moderated by David Fricke on Wednesday, December 6th at 6pm.

This unique event celebrates the release...

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

1
Peter Jesperson, Tommy Stinson, Craig Finn and 1 more

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

